Bud’s Tire Pros Helps Recognize Veterans At Cal Baptist Basketball Games

Bud’s Tire Pros, a 2016 Top Shop Finalist, has teamed up with California Baptist University’s men’s basketball program to recognize a military veteran at each home game.

The “Heroes of the Game” segment, presented by Bud’s Tire Pros, recognizes local veterans that have had a life of outstanding service and dedication, protecting and serving the United States. So far, Bud’s and Cal Baptist have honored 26 veterans in the last 14 months, according to Bud Luppino, owner of Bud’s Tire Pros and former military veteran.

“It is a real honor to recognize these special people even if it is only for one night,” Luppino said.

A few of the veterans recognized include: