Bridgestone’s Innovation Center Receives LEED GOLD Certification

Bridgestone Corporation announced that B-Innovation, an innovation center located within Bridgestone Innovation Park (Kodaira City, Tokyo) has been awarded LEED GOLD certification by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). This is the fifth Bridgestone Group base in the world to receive LEED GOLD certification and the first in Japan. Based on its corporate commitment, “Bridgestone E8 Commitment,” the Bridgestone Group says it will accelerate the innovation of its technologies, business models and designs through co-creation at the B-Innovation.

