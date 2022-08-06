Connect with us

Bridgestone’s Innovation Center Receives LEED GOLD Certification

Bridgestone Corporation announced that B-Innovation, an innovation center located within Bridgestone Innovation Park (Kodaira City, Tokyo) has been awarded LEED GOLD certification by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). This is the fifth Bridgestone Group base in the world to receive LEED GOLD certification and the first in Japan. Based on its corporate commitment, “Bridgestone E8 Commitment,” the Bridgestone Group says it will accelerate the innovation of its technologies, business models and designs through co-creation at the B-Innovation.

Bridgestone says it started full-scale operation at Bridgestone Innovation Park in April 2022. The building is designed to preserve the surrounding environment and consider the health of people and the environment from the design phase, the company says. The acquisition of LEED GOLD certification represents an objective assessment of these provisions.

Bridgestone says B-Innovation’s environmental features include:

  • Eco-friendly design and construction: use of materials with little impact on people or the environment, recycling of more than 50% of construction waste materials, etc.
  • Energy conservation and renewable energy systems: reduction of 24.2% in energy consumption from level defined by LEED, solar power generation system, etc.
  • Effective use of water resources: reduction of 35.6% in water use from the level defined by LEED
  • Renewable and low-volatile organic compound materials: recycled materials are used for 16% of building materials

Advertisement

