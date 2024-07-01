 Bridgestone releases V-Steel Container Lifter G-Smooth port tire

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Bridgestone releases V-Steel Container Lifter G-Smooth port tire

The Bridgestone VCLG tire is meant to deliver better heat resistance, with improved load capacity and extended tire life.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Bridgestone-VCLG-Tire

Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) has introduced the new Bridgestone V-Steel Container Lifter G-Smooth (VCLG) 18.00R25 port tire, the company’s latest smooth tire in port and/or industrial operations. The Bridgestone VCLG is meant to deliver better heat resistance, with improved load capacity and extended tire life, the company said.

According to Bridgestone, other features of the new VCLG include:

  • +6% load capacity: Designed with a 3-star rated casing structure providing 6% more load capacity and enhanced durability compared to the Bridgestone VSMS 18.00R25 2-Star;
  • 20% longer tire life: Deeper tread depth greatly extends the life of the tire, realizing enhanced productivity and long-term cost savings;
  • Improved heat resistance: Increased resistance to tire heat generation caused by heavy usage in severe operations.

“Bridgestone is pleased to introduce the new and innovative VCLG port tire into the market,” Rob Seibert, president, off-the-road, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas, said. “Given the unique conditions of the port segment, the VCLG has been specifically designed to meet the demanding needs of reach stackers, keeping operations moving.”

The VCLG is the latest addition to Bridgestone’s portfolio of tires for the port segment. The U.S. supply chain has 300 ports operated 24 hours a day by states, counties, municipalities, and private corporations, moving an estimated 1.6 billion tons of international freight in annual trade worth $2.3 trillion, according to the U.S. Office of Coastal Management.

The manufacturer said the addition of the VCLG bolsters its full portfolio of Bridgestone and Firestone port products intended to meet the conditions of this segment, designed for higher load capacity, efficient speeds, and long service life to help minimize operating costs and improve operational hours. The company manufactures port tires for empty container handlers, load container handlers, straddle carriers, and automated guide vehicles. This portfolio includes the recently launched V-Steel Port Container Straddle (VPCS) radial tire, specially designed for straddle containers. Bridgestone said it also offers solutions and technologies like Bridgestone Advanced Tire Monitoring Services & Asset Management that help ports turn tires into real-time data sources.

Tires

Continental equips the Chevrolet Traverse with OE tires from its CrossContact series

Continental received worldwide original equipment (OE) approval for the CrossContact LX 20 in 20 and 22 inch sizes.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Continental_PP_Crosscontact-lx20

Chevrolet will be equipping Continental tires from its CrossContact series for the 2024 Traverse SUV from the CrossContact series. Continental received worldwide original equipment (OE) approval for the CrossContact LX 20 in 20- and 22-in. sizes.

According to Continental, the CrossContact LX 20 offers short braking distances and high noise comfort.

Read Full Article

