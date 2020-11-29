Connect with us
Bridgestone Selected for Two New OE Fitments

The fitments are for the 2021 Nissan Rogue and the 2021 Lamborghini Huracán STO super sports car.
Tire Review Staff

on

Bridgestone Americas has announced two new original equipment fitments.

The fitments are for the 2021 Nissan Rogue and the 2021 Lamborghini Huracán STO super sports car.

Bridgestone’s Alenza Sport A/S tire with “Enliten Technology” has been specified as original equipment on select models of the 2021 Nissan Rogue. The Nissan Rogue is the first vehicle in the U.S. and Canada to feature tires with Bridgestone’s Enliten Technology.

Bridgestone says Enliten Technology contributes to improved fuel efficiency by reducing tire weight and delivering low rolling resistance. Tires with Enliten Technology also require fewer raw materials to be produced, helping to deliver environmental benefits. In addition to its sustainable advantages, Enliten Technology is designed for enhanced vehicle handling, the company says.

Bridgestone is supplying the Alenza Sport A/S tire with Enliten Technology in sizes 235/65R17, 235/60R18 and 235/55R19 for the 2021 Nissan Rogue in North America.

In addition, Lamborghini has chosen Bridgestone as the tire supplier for the Lamborghini Huracán STO, a new super sports car set to be released in 2021.

Bridgestone has developed a tailor-made Potenza tire for the Huracán STO with the goal of maximizing the Huracán STO’s traction, handling, control and extreme overall performance.

Key to the tire’s success in maximizing the super sports car’s performance is the combination of pattern and cavity design, Bridgestone says. The Potenza tires apply an asymmetric tread design for enhanced steering response and cornering stability, and an internal crown structure that distributes footprint pressure evenly when cornering. The tire also features a newly-developed tread compound that enhances grip, Bridgestone says.

The Lamborghini Huracán STO will begin production in early 2021. As well as the road-focused, custom-developed Potenza fitment, Bridgestone will also be providing a track-oriented, road-homologated version of the tire that applies “race” technologies to maximize the vehicle’s track performance, especially in dry conditions.

