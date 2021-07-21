Bridgestone Custom Designs Tires for Lamborghini Huracán STO

Bridgestone has been selected as the exclusive tire supplier for the new Lamborghini Huracan STO.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

In addition to custom-designed Bridgestone Potenza sport tires, the Lamborghini Huracan STO can now also be fitted with custom Bridgestone Potenza race semi-slick tires. These tailor-made Potenza race tires offer dry grip for quicker lap times and reliable cornering, braking and handling on and off the track, the company says. The custom-developed Bridgestone Potenza race tires have been designed to enhance the capabilities of the Lamborghini Huracan STO and let drivers experience high performance. Building on Bridgestone’s heritage in Formula One racing and high-performance vehicles, the premium Potenza Race semi-slick tire has been customized for the first time for the Lamborghini Huracan STO. As such, the tire’s tread is lined with the colors of Italy’s il Tricolore – a nod to the fact that both the tire and vehicle have been designed in Italy – and features Lamborghini’s distinctive markings. the company says.

Advertisement

According to Bridgestone, its Potenza race tire promises excellent dry grip, due to an optimized tread compound, pattern and sporty tire profile, which increases grip and handling in dry conditions. The tire also features long-lasting on-track performance and outstanding lap time ability – a result of maximized contact area and even pressure distribution, which enhances braking and cornering. And with a carcass design that enables high-performance on normal roads, the tire is engineered for both the road and track, Bridgestone says. The company says the development of the Bridgestone Potenza Race tire relied heavily on the company’s virtual tire modeling and simulation technologies, which enable a digital twin of a tire to be developed and tested. In this project, the company says virtual design and simulation enabled Bridgestone and Lamborghini to find the Huracan STO’s optimal match to maximize the tire’s contact area and distribute pressure evenly under the most severe cornering, braking and traction conditions.

Advertisement