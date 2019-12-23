Bridgestone Launches All-Position Tire for Regional Pickup, Delivery Service Fleets

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. has released the new Bridgestone M704 all-position tire, designed to provide fleets optimal performance in wet weather conditions, according to the company. Engineered for regional pickup and delivery service applications, the Bridgestone M704 tire is suited for the steer and drive axle positions. Featuring a deep tread for long wear life and a tread pattern designed for excellent traction, the new Bridgestone M704 tire is tough enough to withstand the high-scrub environments that regional fleets encounter, the company says.

Bridgestone says key features of the Bridgestone M704 tire include:

Three-peak mountain snowflake certification for winter traction performance;

Tread pattern edge design to promote wet traction;

20/32nds tread depth to promote long tread wear life;

Wide flow-through tread grooves to expel water and deliver solid wet traction; and

Block sipes in the tread pattern to slice through water and improve contact with the road;

The new Bridgestone M704 tire for regional pickup and delivery service applications is now available in the U.S. and Canada in the 225/70R19.5 size with N speed rating. The tire is designed to pair with a Bandag retread to help fleets capitalize on the casings full performance potential.