Bridgestone TBR Tire Plant Celebrates 30 Years

Click Here to Read More

The Warren County tire plant began manufacturing TBR tires in 1990 and today employs more than 1,000 people.

The plant is located in Morrison, Tennessee. In 2018, Bridgestone announced a $40 million investment in the plant to meet market demand and address emerging customer needs.

During its 30 years in operation, Bridgestone says the plant has received certifications for safety leadership, quality management and environmental responsibility, including the Tennessee Green Partnership and the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver Certification in 2008. The Warren County Tire Plant also has been recognized as an OSHA Voluntary Protection Program STAR site, which recognizes employers who have implemented safety and health management systems to reduce employee injury rates and is patterned after the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration Voluntary Protection Program.