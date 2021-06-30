Bridgestone Releases 2020-2021 Sustainability Report

Bridgestone Corporation has released its 2020-2021 Sustainability Report, which outlines the steps it has taken over the past year to contribute to its vision of a sustainable society, the company says.

The report contains information about the group’s mid-to-long-term business strategy, sustainability business framework, mid-term business plan (2021-2023) and CSR activities.

Topics covered include sustainable development goals (SDGs), ways to build trust to propagate value co-creation, management fundamentals and governance as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) data.

Guided by its mission of “Serving Society with Superior Quality,” and the group’s “Our Way to Serve” global CSR commitment, Bridgestone is integrating sustainability into its culture, business strategy and operations, the company says.

It has established quantitative targets and detailed initiatives in its mid-long business strategy and mid-term business plan, providing a roadmap for a sustainable Bridgestone. Through its Sustainability Business Framework, the group aims to establish a business model where business value, such as revenue and profits, is sustainably generated. According to the company, this includes efforts toward a circular economy and achieving carbon neutrality across all group businesses from producing and selling, to providing value during use, and renewing tires.