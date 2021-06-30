Connect with us
bridgestone-sustainability-report

News

Bridgestone Releases 2020-2021 Sustainability Report

The report contains information about the group's mid-to-long-term business strategy, sustainability business framework, mid-term business plan (2021-2023) and CSR activities.
Bridgestone Corporation has released its 2020-2021 Sustainability Report, which outlines the steps it has taken over the past year to contribute to its vision of a sustainable society, the company says.

The report contains information about the group’s mid-to-long-term business strategy, sustainability business framework, mid-term business plan (2021-2023) and CSR activities.

Topics covered include sustainable development goals (SDGs), ways to build trust to propagate value co-creation, management fundamentals and governance as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) data.

Guided by its mission of “Serving Society with Superior Quality,” and the group’s “Our Way to Serve” global CSR commitment, Bridgestone is integrating sustainability into its culture, business strategy and operations, the company says.

It has established quantitative targets and detailed initiatives in its mid-long business strategy and mid-term business plan, providing a roadmap for a sustainable Bridgestone. Through its Sustainability Business Framework, the group aims to establish a business model where business value, such as revenue and profits, is sustainably generated. According to the company, this includes efforts toward a circular economy and achieving carbon neutrality across all group businesses from producing and selling, to providing value during use, and renewing tires.

Bridgestone has announced its goal of achieving carbon neutrality in its long-term environmental vision for 2050 and beyond, along with its target of reducing absolute CO2 emissions by 50% from 2011 levels by 2030.

The company says it has a goal of sourcing more than 50% of its power from renewable energy (electricity) by 2023 and declared its commitment to increasing its use of renewable energy going forward.

To execute its Sustainability Business Framework, value co-creation with customers and partners is essential, the company says.

This year marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of Bridgestone. Its newest sustainability initiatives build on its mission of “Serving Society with Superior Quality.

