Bridgestone Starts New Sustainability Campaign

Bridgestone has begun a new campaign, “A Layered Journey,” to highlight ways the company is incorporating sustainability in its value chain, with a focus on its commitment to sustainable procurement of natural rubber.

Click Here to Read More

“A Layered Journey” offers a window into some of the ways in which Bridgestone is implementing sustainable and responsible practices across the company’s natural rubber value chain spanning procurement, product development, manufacturing and delivery. It is also a call to action for partners to work together with Bridgestone to implement sustainable solutions that have a positive impact for people and nature, the company says.

The campaign travels from the forest where rubber trees are tapped for latex, continuing through production where recycled materials are incorporated into new tires, toward innovation that can extend product lifecycles and uncover circular uses for materials.

“At Bridgestone, we believe that sustainability is a journey and we are continually striving to improve year by year and layer by layer as we advance toward our goal of 100% sustainable materials by 2050 and beyond. This journey is one we share with our stakeholders, including employees, suppliers, customers, partners and the communities we serve,” said Bridgestone Corporation Global Chief Business Strategic Officer, TJ Higgins.