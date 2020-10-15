Connect with us

News

Bridgestone Starts New Sustainability Campaign

Tire Review Staff

on

Bridgestone has begun a new campaign, “A Layered Journey,” to highlight ways the company is incorporating sustainability in its value chain, with a focus on its commitment to sustainable procurement of natural rubber.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“A Layered Journey” offers a window into some of the ways in which Bridgestone is implementing sustainable and responsible practices across the company’s natural rubber value chain spanning procurement, product development, manufacturing and delivery. It is also a call to action for partners to work together with Bridgestone to implement sustainable solutions that have a positive impact for people and nature, the company says.

The campaign travels from the forest where rubber trees are tapped for latex, continuing through production where recycled materials are incorporated into new tires, toward innovation that can extend product lifecycles and uncover circular uses for materials.

“At Bridgestone, we believe that sustainability is a journey and we are continually striving to improve year by year and layer by layer as we advance toward our goal of 100% sustainable materials by 2050 and beyond. This journey is one we share with our stakeholders, including employees, suppliers, customers, partners and the communities we serve,” said Bridgestone Corporation Global Chief Business Strategic Officer, TJ Higgins.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Yokohama to Increase Prices on Commercial Truck Tires

News: First Tires from Continental Plant Go to Southern Tire Mart

News: Nokian Tyres Celebrates Pair of Sustainability Milestones

News: Falken Tires Named OE Supplier for 2021 Nissan Rogue

Advertisement

on

Bridgestone Starts New Sustainability Campaign

on

USTMA Finds Recycling of End-of-Life Tires has Stalled

on

Tyrexpo Asia 2021 Opening Topics Confirmed

on

California Tire Dealers Cancel New Year Luncheon
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Hanco Corp.

Hanco Corp.
Phone: 800-328-7400Fax: 800-328-7401
2855 Eagandale Blvd., Eagan MN 55121
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect