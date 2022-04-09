Bridgestone Recognized with GM Award

Bridgestone has been named a 2021 General Motors Supplier of the Year, marking the seventh consecutive and 20th overall recognition for the brand. The annual awards were announced during the GM Supplier Business Meeting on March 16, 2022.
General Motors’ 30th Annual Supplier of the Year Awards were given out to 134 suppliers from 16 different countries. GM says the awards recognize those suppliers that exceeded GM’s requirements, providing GM customers with high-quality components and innovative technologies.