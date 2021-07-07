Bridgestone Recognized with GM Supplier of the Year Award

Bridgestone Corporation, including Bridgestone Americas, has been named a 2020 General Motors Supplier of the Year, marking the sixth consecutive and 19th overall recognition for the brand, the company says. The annual awards, which celebrate suppliers that delivered GM customers with high-quality components and innovative technologies in the previous year, were announced during the GM Supplier Business Meeting on June 22.
General Motors’ 29th Annual Supplier of the Year Awards were given to 122 suppliers from 16 different countries. The company says the awards recognize those suppliers that exceeded GM’s requirements, providing GM customers with high-quality components and innovative technologies.