Connect with us
supplier-of-the-year

News

Bridgestone Recognized with GM Supplier of the Year Award

The annual awards celebrate suppliers that delivered GM customers with high-quality components and innovative technologies in the previous year.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Bridgestone Corporation, including Bridgestone Americas, has been named a 2020 General Motors Supplier of the Year, marking the sixth consecutive and 19th overall recognition for the brand, the company says. The annual awards, which celebrate suppliers that delivered GM customers with high-quality components and innovative technologies in the previous year, were announced during the GM Supplier Business Meeting on June 22.

Advertisement

General Motors’ 29th Annual Supplier of the Year Awards were given to 122 suppliers from 16 different countries. The company says the awards recognize those suppliers that exceeded GM’s requirements, providing GM customers with high-quality components and innovative technologies.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

People: Monro Appoints Matt Henson as Chief HR Officer

News: Sumitomo Rubber Announces Price Increases

News: Yokohama Tire to Increase Prices

News: Atlantic Tire & Service Named CARFAX Top Rated Service Center

Advertisement

on

Bridgestone Recognized with GM Supplier of the Year Award

on

TireHub Celebrates Third Anniversary

on

Kumho Selected as OE Tire for New Nissan Pathfinder

on

Aftermarket Groups Praise FTC on ‘Nixing the Fix Report’
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Tool Proliferation: Why It Happens, How to Avoid it

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Expands Scorpion Tire Family with Scorpion AS Plus 3

Passenger/Light Truck: Goodyear Releases New Assurance ComfortDrive Tire

News: TECH Offers Free Safety Packs For Tire Safety Month

Tires: Pirelli Produces FSC-Certified Tire

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Johnny g & Friends, Ep. 1: Mario Andretti

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Stephanie Tires Corp.

Stephanie Tires Corp.
Contact: Isaac DargoltzPhone: 305-652-2200Fax: 305-652-7600
20213 N.E. 16th Pl., Miami FL 33179
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Continental-Appointments Continental-Appointments

People

Continental Appoints Leaders for U.S. Commercial Tire Unit
goodyear-ceo goodyear-ceo

News

Goodyear CEO: Cooper Acquisition Strengthens Global Position
Manny-Cicero-Triangle-Tire Manny-Cicero-Triangle-Tire

People

Triangle Tire CEO Cicero Retires, Metcalfe Named Successor
Tire-Tariff-DOC-Investigation Tire-Tariff-DOC-Investigation

News

Duties on PLT Imports from Thailand, Taiwan, S. Korea Stay
Connect
Tire Review Magazine