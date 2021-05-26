Survey: Americans Trusting Car Travel More This Summer

A new survey conducted by Bridgestone Americas reveals more than half of Americans plan to travel only by car this summer to reach their vacation destinations. Nearly four in five respondents said they feel safer in a car than on a plane, and nearly one-third said they plan to travel more than 500 miles by car this summer.

While restrictions and guidance concerning travel, outdoor activities and public gatherings have begun to ease, just 13% said they will visit crowded destinations such as amusement parks and metropolitan cities. Moreover, 15% will continue to stay close to home for the foreseeable future. For those planning to travel, half of respondents said they are using their next trip to visit friends or family, and another 24% will visit the beach this summer.

Despite the high number of Americans solely trusting their vehicles for travel this summer, many drivers have not completed routine tire and vehicle maintenance that is critical to a safe journey. Among the findings:

46% of respondents indicated they have not checked their tire pressure within the past three months;

20% said they have never personally checked their vehicle’s tire tread depth or the condition of their spare tire.

Below are a few activities the company says that drivers can easily check at home to help ensure their vehicles are prepared for long distance trips:

Oil: Drivers should check their oil by turning the engine off, popping the hood and locating the oil dipstick. For an accurate reading, remove, wipe and reinsert the dipstick. Visit a car care center if oil is low or appears gritty or milky.

Battery: Car owners can safely and easily check for a healthy battery from the comfort of their own driveway by turning their vehicle's headlights on for 15 minutes without starting the engine, then starting their car and while watching the headlights. If they dim noticeably, it is likely the battery needs replacing.

For drivers seeking hands-on help, Bridgestone recommends visiting a car care center. Drivers should consider a complete vehicle inspection by an expert technician prior to hitting the road for a long trip – especially considering the change in driving patterns many have seen during the pandemic.