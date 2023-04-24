 Bridgestone Designs New Tire for Straddle Containers

Bridgestone said the VPCS radial tire is currently available in two sizes: 450/95R25 and 480/95R25.

Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) introduced the V-Steel port container straddle (VPCS) radial tire, specially designed for straddle containers used in port terminals and intermodal yards. The company said the new VPCS is engineered with enhanced load capacity, speed rating and durability.

“Ports face unique challenges and need equipment that remains productive in virtually any kind of condition, 24 hours a day and seven days a week,” said Rob Seibert, president of off-the-road US and Canada, Bridgestone Americas. “With the VPCS, our team of engineers set out to design a tire that meets these challenges head-on and keeps our world’s supply chain moving forward.”

