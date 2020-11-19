A product presentation during Bridgestone Americas’ Consumer Tire Business Meeting on November 18 served as a platform to announce the rollout of three new tires, enhancements to the Bridgestone product portfolio it said will help its dealers make and keep satisfied customers for life.

Randy Street, executive director, consumer tire sales strategy, Americas Tire group, kicked off the segment by explaining how the company’s product development process starts with a commitment to providing its dealers and customers with the best possible solution, wherever they are on their journey.

“In 2020, it’s been quite the journey, but through all the disruption, the prevailing mobility trends of the past few years continue to hold true,” he said. “Sizing complexity continues to increase in the car parc. And, this is fueled by sustained growth in CUVs, SUVs and pickup trucks …. and drivers in all segments are demanding enhanced all-season performance to keep them moving confidently, no matter what the weather. So, that’s why we’re excited to launch new products in 2021 that we believe will deliver these advanced solutions to all these trends.”

Next, Jeff Cook, executive director, product strategy and portfolio management, Americas tire group, told the audience what Bridgestone is doing “to regain that number one position in the ultra-high-performance segment.”

“First, we’re going to talk about the tire that will elevate Bridgestone to the top of the summer UHP podium,” Cook said, as he introduced the Bridgestone Potenza Sport — “a UHP summer champion that empowers drivers to feel the rush and capture every second, a driving enjoyment while really upgrading the performance of their sporty vehicles, even in wet conditions.”

Bridgestone Potenza Sport

The Bridgestone Potenza Sport, designed to deliver ultimate grip and enhanced cornering at high speeds, will launch in 65 sizes to fit 81% of the sports cars and sedans on the road. Its ultra-high silica compound provides exceptional grip and responsive handling in extreme performance driving conditions, Cook added. Additionally, proprietary 3D siping technology enhances pattern stiffness and provides an optimized balance of traction and wear performance.

Cook then introduced the second new tire in the company’s rollout — the Bridgestone Potenza RE980AS+ — that will launch in 53 sizes to fit 85% of the sports cars and sports sedans on the road. This UHP tire, designed to deliver trusted traction and sporty handling across all four seasons, builds upon the success of the previous-generation Bridgestone Potenza RE980AS by offering enhanced ride comfort, improved snow performance and better treadwear, he added.

Bridgestone Potenza RE980AS+

Paving the way for the third new tire introduction, Cook announced that the company will be retiring its iconic Bridgestone Dueler H/L Alenza Plus “after many excellent years of performance and many, many very satisfied drivers.” The best way to replace this legendary tire, is to create a new one, he said in announcing the Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra, a new premium touring tire for luxury SUVs and CUV, that will launch in 49 sizes to fit 70% of the CUV, SUV and light truck vehicle models released since 2010. An all-new tread compound offers an improvement in overall wet performance compared to the currently available Bridgestone Dueler H/L Alenza Plus, Cook added.

Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra

