Bridgestone Launches New Rigid Dump Truck Tire

Bridgestone is launching a 3-star rigid dump truck tire as an expansion of its 24.00R35 product portfolio, a lineup specially developed for mid-sized rigid dump trucks to carry hefty loads on flat terrain, often at quarries and mines. Featuring a 3-star rating, the new 24.00R35 delivers 8% greater payload capacity along with a deeper tread depth to provide excellent tire wear and improved traction, according to Bridgestone. Additionally, the tire provides a high resistance to cuts and heat as trucks transfer larger hauls between long distances at high speeds.