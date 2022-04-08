Bridgestone Launches New Rigid Dump Truck Tire

Bridgestone is launching a 3-star rigid dump truck tire as an expansion of its 24.00R35 product portfolio, a lineup specially developed for mid-sized rigid dump trucks to carry hefty loads on flat terrain, often at quarries and mines. Featuring a 3-star rating, the new 24.00R35 delivers 8% greater payload capacity along with a deeper tread depth to provide excellent tire wear and improved traction, according to Bridgestone. Additionally, the tire provides a high resistance to cuts and heat as trucks transfer larger hauls between long distances at high speeds.
Bridgestone says it is scheduled to begin production on the new 24.00R35 rigid dump truck tire with an all-new traction pattern in late 2022, followed by a new hard rock pattern.