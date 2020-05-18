Connect with us

Bridgestone Partners with Milestone for RIDE 4 Video Game

Bridgestone has partnered with Italian game developer Milestone on the latest installment of the RIDE videogame series, RIDE 4.

RIDE 4 will launch worldwide Oct. 8 on Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Bridgestone-RIDE4

Bridgestone says it aims to solidify its position in the market for motorbike tires, as well as showcase its products and legacy in the competitive racing world.

The game includes a vast array of Bridgestone motorcycle tires, which can be mounted on over 250 bike models from 22 different manufacturers. The Bridgestone brand will also be featured digitally within the game, with sponsored suits and gear, billboards on racing tracks as well as dedicated game modes.

Endurance World is a brand-new game mode dedicated to distance motorcycle races, and it will be one of the key features in RIDE 4. In this mode, riders can test their driving ability and focus, and really asses the performance and durability of Bridgestone tires.

