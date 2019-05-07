Bridgestone Recognizes 116 Inventors at Awards Dinner

Bridgestone

Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) recognized leaders in innovation during its 40th Annual Bridgestone Americas Inventors Awards Dinner in Akron, Ohio. This year, 116 Bridgestone inventors, including 16 first-time inventors, representing 94 patents and 11 trade secrets in 2018, were honored.

The theme of this year’s event was “Modern Innovation.”

“The foundation for all invention is innovation, and innovation is at the core of everything we do,” said Nizar Trigui, chief technology officer, Bridgestone Americas. “We are privileged to recognize so many distinguished inventors at this annual event.”

The awards were given for inventions related to tires, building products and industrial products. David J. Kappos, partner at Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP and former under secretary of commerce and director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office was the keynote speaker.