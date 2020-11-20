Bridgestone Re-signs Woods, DeChambeau to Contracts

Click Here to Read More

Both players have won major championships with Bridgestone Tour B golf balls (Tiger at the 2019 Masters with Tour B XS, Bryson at the 2020 U.S. Open with Tour B X) and will continue to play their respective models of choice and contribute to the development of new designs for the foreseeable future.

“These two players are not only the biggest names in golf today, but also happen to be extremely discerning and analytical when it comes to equipment,” said Dan Murphy, President and CEO of Bridgestone Golf. “Tiger’s involvement in the R&D process was critical to the development of our breakthrough REACTIV cover technology, and Bryson is just as enthusiastic about participating in R&D as any one of our engineers. That’s the difference with Bridgestone,” added Murphy.

Woods’ new contract extends a long track-record with Bridgestone, the brand that has manufactured his golf ball for the better part of 20 years.

Woods officially signed with Bridgestone Golf in 2016, and has been playing a ball manufactured by Bridgestone since he won The Memorial Tournament during the 2000 season. Later that year, he went on to win the U.S. Open, the Open Championship, the PGA Championship, the World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational and the Canadian Open.