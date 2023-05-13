Bridgestone Americas Announces Price Increases

Bridgestone has announced a price realignment across its portfolio of consumer and commercial tires sold in the US and Canada.

Firestone and Fuzion passenger and light truck tires will see a price increase of up to 9% in the US and Canada. Bridgestone and Firestone truck and bus radial (TBR) tires will see a price increase of up to 9% in the US and up to 15% in Canada. Bridgestone and Firestone off-the-road (OTR) tires will see a price increase of up to 11% in the US and Canada.

The manufacturer said members of its consumer and commercial tire sales teams are contacting customers directly to provide more detailed information about the changes.