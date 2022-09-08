Connect with us

News

Bridgestone Announces Price Increase up to 15% on Select Tires

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Bridgestone has announced a price increase for consumer and commercial tires sold in the U.S and Canada that will take effect Oct. 1. Bridgestone says these adjustments are a necessary step as the company continues to navigate current market dynamics.

Advertisement

Bridgestone, Firestone and Fuzion passenger and light truck tires will see a price increase of up to 9% in the U.S. and Canada. Bridgestone says it and Firestone’s truck and bus radial (TBR) tires will see a price increase of up to 9% in the U.S. and up to 15% in Canada. Off-the-road (OTR) tires will see a price increase of up to 11% in the U.S. and Canada. Price adjustments will be made at the pattern and article levels.

Bridgestone says members of its consumer and commercial tire sales teams are contacting customers directly to provide more detailed information about the changes.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Hofmann Releases Geoliner 609 Alignment System

People: Apollo Tyres Adds New Group Head of HR

News: IMR Research Shows Impact of EV Service at Independent Shops

News: Nexen Tire Selected as OEM Tire Supplier for New Kia Hybrid, EV

Advertisement

on

Bridgestone Announces Price Increase up to 15% on Select Tires

on

Consumers Won’t Cut Corners with Vehicle Maintenance, Survey Says

on

TIA to Hold CTS Instructor Class in Ohio

on

New Study Paves Way for Building Walls from End-of-Life Tires
Connect with us

Trending Now

Tires: Bridgestone Launches WeatherPeak Touring Tire

Service: Launch Tech Releases The X-431 ADAS Pro Plus

Commercial Tires: Earn Fleet Customer Trust Via Proactive Truck Tire Maintenance

Business Operations: What Your Credit Score Can do to Your Business

Service: Catalytic Converter Theft: How it Can Affect Your Shop

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

ESCO Equipment Supply Co.

ESCO Equipment Supply Co.
Contact: Christopher ManfrePhone: 352-754-1117Phone: 800-352-9852Fax: 352-754-4508
15270 Flight Path Dr., Brooksville FL 34604
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

News

Continental Tire Showcases New Partnerships, New Taglines & Dealer Tools

News

New Hankook Gauge Data: 77% of Americans Will Road Trip This Year
Conti-Dealer-Meet---Welcome-Reception Conti-Dealer-Meet---Welcome-Reception

News

Gallery: 2022 Continental GOLD Dealer Meeting

News

Ohio Tire & Auto Association Holds Annual Golf Outing
Connect
Tire Review Magazine