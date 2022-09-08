Bridgestone Announces Price Increase up to 15% on Select Tires

Bridgestone has announced a price increase for consumer and commercial tires sold in the U.S and Canada that will take effect Oct. 1. Bridgestone says these adjustments are a necessary step as the company continues to navigate current market dynamics.

Bridgestone, Firestone and Fuzion passenger and light truck tires will see a price increase of up to 9% in the U.S. and Canada. Bridgestone says it and Firestone’s truck and bus radial (TBR) tires will see a price increase of up to 9% in the U.S. and up to 15% in Canada. Off-the-road (OTR) tires will see a price increase of up to 11% in the U.S. and Canada. Price adjustments will be made at the pattern and article levels.

Bridgestone says members of its consumer and commercial tire sales teams are contacting customers directly to provide more detailed information about the changes.