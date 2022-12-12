fbpx
Connect with us

People

Bridgestone Names New President of Commercial Truck Group

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Bridgestone Americas announced Steve Hoeft will assume the role of president of its commercial truck group, effective immediately. The group includes the company’s truck and bus radial (TBR) business.

Advertisement

Bridgestone said Hoeft has previously served as chief operating officer (COO) for the commercial truck group. In his new role, he will be responsible for setting Bridgestone’s go-to-market strategy for the Bridgestone and Firestone commercial TBR business. Hoeft will oversee a team that works closely with commercial original equipment manufacturers and fleet customers.

“Steve is an excellent leader and has been an integral part of the commercial truck group leadership team for the last several years,” said Riccardo Cichi, president, core tire and chief sales officer, Bridgestone Americas.

Hoeft joined Bridgestone in 2017 from Brinks, Inc., where he served as senior vice president and general manager of operations and product development and was responsible for all operations in the U.S. and Canada. Before that, Bridgestone said Hoeft spent five years working at Advance Auto Parts in management roles of increasing responsibility.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

People: BendPak Announces Senior Leadership Succession Plan

News: David Geraghty Appointed President of Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America

People: Goodyear Adds New Face to Manufacturers Association Board

Advertisement

on

Bridgestone Names New President of Commercial Truck Group

on

Kumho Tire Promotes Denlein to President of Sales and Marketing

on

CMA Promotes Valentino Faraone to Regional VP of Sales

on

Auto Care Association Adds Foshee as Sr. VP, Govt. Affairs, General Counsel
Connect with us

Trending Now

Service: Tips for Servicing Tires with Rim Guards

TPMS: Five Common Mistakes that Make TPMS Unprofitable

Tires: Michelin Launches Defender 2 Tires for CUVs and Passenger Cars

TPMS: Tips for Turning Off the TPMS Light

Commercial Tires: Continental Launches Second-Generation General Grabber Tires

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Kelsey Tire Inc.

Kelsey Tire Inc.
Contact: John KelseyPhone: 573-346-2506Fax: 800-845-7581
PO Box 564, Camdenton MO 65020
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
Tire Review Magazine