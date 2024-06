Bridgestone Potenza tires secure 5 of Top 10 spots in One Lap of America

One Lap of America officially concluded May 11 with Bridgestone’s ultra-high performance Potenza tires used by 25 of 77 total teams (33% of the field). In total, Bridgestone Potenza tires were represented on five of the Top 10 overall finisher spots and six of the class win categories (SGT1 SB, SGT2 SB, Mid-Priced, Vintage, Special Construction and Truck/SUV). Winners drove on a variety of Potenza products, including Potenza RE-71RS, Potenza Race and Potenza S007 tires.

The teams included professional racecar driver Christina Neilsen, automotive influencer Dustin Williams and two Bridgestone employees advised by professional racecar driver Katherine Legge.

See below for a full list of Bridgestone wins at One Lap:

Top 10 finishes on Bridgestone Tires

4th Place

Car #: 5

Vehicle & Tires: 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport on Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS

Drivers: Brian Peters & John Hogan

5th Place

Car #: 2

Vehicle & Tires: 2020 Toyota Supra on Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS

Drivers: David Marcus & Mike King

6th Place

Car #: 3

Vehicle & Tires: 2021 Toyota Supra on Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS

Drivers: Andrew Brownfield & Justin LaChausse

8th Place

Car #: 15

Vehicle & Tires: 2022 Porsche GT4rs Wannabe on Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS

Drivers: Peter Lier & DJ Alessandrini

10th Place

Car #: 21

Vehicle & Tires: 2015 Porsche 911 on Bridgestone Potenza Race

Drivers: Rob Bowen & Darrel Norman

Class Wins on Bridgestone Tires

SGT1 SB Class winner

Car #: 3

Vehicle & Tires: 2021 Toyota Supra on Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS

Drivers: Andrew Brownfield & Justin LaChausse

SGT2 SB Class winner

Car #: 19

Vehicle & Tires: 2022 Toyota GR86 on Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS

Drivers: Chris Schuster & Matthew Mudge

Mid-Priced Class winner

Car #: 54

Vehicle & Tires: 2009 Subaru STI on Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS

Drivers: Ivan Austin & Gretchen Austin

Vintage Class winner

Car #: 80

Vehicle & Tires: 1983 Porsche 911SC on Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS

Drivers: Amos Winter & Dan Dorsch

Special Construction Class winner

Car #: 18

Vehicle & Tires: 2022 Fields Auto Works Cardinal Coupe on Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS

Drivers: Scott Robertson & Aric Streeter

Truck/SUV Class winner