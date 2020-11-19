Connect with us
bridgestone-potenza-sport

Passenger/Light Truck

Bridgestone to Release Potenza Sport UHP Tire

Bridgestone says the Potenza Sport tire provides superior grip and responsive handling at high speeds and in wet conditions.
Tire Review Staff

on

Bridgestone Americas revealed it will expand the company’s Potenza ultra-high performance tire line in 2021 with the introduction of the new Bridgestone Potenza Sport tire.

Bridgestone says the Potenza Sport tire provides superior grip and responsive handling at high speeds and in wet conditions.

“Our goal for the Potenza family of products is to make driving as fun and safe as possible for enthusiast drivers,” said Mirella Cielo, president of consumer replacement tire sales and marketing at Bridgestone Americas. “The all-new Bridgestone Potenza Sport is a performance tire champion that empowers drivers to enjoy every second on the road while upgrading the handling of their sports vehicles, even in rainy weather.”

The Bridgestone Potenza Sport tire delivers enhanced cornering and a six percent improvement in dry braking compared to previous generations of Potenza Sport tires, with upgraded wet acceleration and handling that consistently achieved faster lap times than competitors on a wet track, according to the company.

Bridgestone says key engineering innovations in the Bridgestone Potenza Sport tire include:

  • A new ultra-high silica compound for exceptional grip and responsive handling in extreme performance driving conditions.
  • A tread pattern geometry with deep circumferential grooves to promote water evacuation and substantial ribs and blocks to maximize rubber to road contact and help maintain contact pressure.
  • New 3D sipe technology to enhance pattern stiffness and provide an optimized balance of traction and wear performance.

The Bridgestone Potenza Sport tire will be available for purchase in the first half of 2021. The tire will launch in 65 sizes, covering 81% of sports cars and sedans on the road.

In this article:,
