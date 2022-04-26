Connect with us

Bridgestone Brings Potenza RE-71RS Tire to North America

Bridgestone says it expanded the company’s Potenza ultra-high performance tire line with the Potenza RE-71RS. Designed with track day, autocross and endurance racing drivers in mind, Bridgestone says the new Potenza RE-71RS tire delivers enhanced steering and grip, and extended wear life.

Bridgestone says the Potenza RE-71RS is an average of 0.6 seconds faster per lap around Japan’s Tsukuba Circuit than the previous generation Potenza RE-71R.

Bridgestone says the Potenza RE-71RS tire is available in 38 sizes from 15- to 20-in. rim diameters in the U.S. and Canadian markets.

