 Bridgestone Creates New Philanthropic Position

People

Wade Munday has been hired to handle corporate philanthropy and social impact at Bridgestone.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Bridgestone named Wade Munday as its new director of corporate philanthropy and social impact. In this newly created position, he will be responsible for advancing and directing the strategy and execution of philanthropic and social programs at Bridgestone that align with the company’s mission and values, including sustainability, DE&I and stakeholder engagement. Munday will manage the operations of the Bridgestone Americas trust fund, corporate philanthropy, and workplace giving.

Munday joins Bridgestone with 15 years of experience working with nonprofits, corporate trusts and government-affiliated organizations, the company says.

