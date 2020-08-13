Bridgestone Introduces OTR MasterCore Tire Line

Click Here to Read More

The company says MasterCore tires are engineered for ultra-high durability with performance that can be customized to various mine sites and operations. The MasterCore product line is launching initially with 63-inch tires with additional patterns and sizes available to customers in 2021.

Bridgestone says MasterCore is the foundation of the company’s mining solutions business, adding key features of MasterCore tires include:

MasterCore tires are engineered with steel cord that features “Metal Surface Coating Technology” for improved adhesion between the rubber and steel cord, delivering better durability.

MasterCore tires utilize proprietary anti-rust steel cord developed and manufactured by Bridgestone for added moisture resistance that improves durability.

Designed with new rubber compounds for improved crack propagation, MasterCore tires have an enhanced casing for more dependable performance.

MasterCore tires have new patterns and features that reduce tire operating temperature.

Bridgestone says MasterCore tires can be optimized for a number of performance attributes including faster speeds, increased payload and maximized uptime.