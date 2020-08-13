Connect with us
Bridgestone-MasterCore-Tire-Line

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Bridgestone Introduces OTR MasterCore Tire Line

The MasterCore product line is launching initially with 63-inch tires with additional patterns and sizes available to customers in 2021.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) has released its new MasterCore off-the-road (OTR) tire line.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The company says MasterCore tires are engineered for ultra-high durability with performance that can be customized to various mine sites and operations. The MasterCore product line is launching initially with 63-inch tires with additional patterns and sizes available to customers in 2021.

MasterCore-Cutaway-Bridgestone

Bridgestone says MasterCore is the foundation of the company’s mining solutions business, adding key features of MasterCore tires include:

  • MasterCore tires are engineered with steel cord that features “Metal Surface Coating Technology” for improved adhesion between the rubber and steel cord, delivering better durability.
  • MasterCore tires utilize proprietary anti-rust steel cord developed and manufactured by Bridgestone for added moisture resistance that improves durability.
  • Designed with new rubber compounds for improved crack propagation, MasterCore tires have an enhanced casing for more dependable performance.
  • MasterCore tires have new patterns and features that reduce tire operating temperature.
MasterCore-Tires-Bridgestone-Equipment

Bridgestone says MasterCore tires can be optimized for a number of performance attributes including faster speeds, increased payload and maximized uptime.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: BKT Launches Maglift Eco, Maglift Premium

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Titan Expands Two OTR Tire Lines

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Alliance Tire Releases Agriflex+ 881 VF Radial Tire

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Different Ag Equipment Requires Nuanced Tire Inflation: Pt. II

Advertisement

on

Bridgestone Introduces OTR MasterCore Tire Line

on

Petlas Releases RC-700 Plus Mixed-Service Truck Tire

on

CEAT Releases Yieldmax Ag Radial for Combines

on

Supplying Heavy Haulers with Application-Specific Tires
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Own a Car Fresno

Own a Car Fresno
Contact: jamil alashkarPhone: 5594353600
5788 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, Fresno CA 93710
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Skid-Steer Tires

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Keep Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire Sales, Service Sharp

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Real Game Changer or Bust?

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Move From Price to the Right Tire
Connect