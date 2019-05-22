Bridgestone Off-Road Tire Plant Achieves LEED Green Building Certification

Bridgestone Americas, Inc.‘s Aiken County Off-Road Tire Plant (Aiken ORR), located in Trenton, South Carolina, has been awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). LEED recognizes buildings that are designed, constructed and operated for improved energy, environmental and human health performance.

LEED has more than 94,000 registered and certified projects in 167 countries and territories.

Aiken ORR achieved LEED certification for implementing sustainable solutions aimed at achieving high energy and environmental performance, according to Bridgestone. Achievements include initial site location selection, preferential use of local and more sustainable materials, finding beneficial reuse opportunities for 92% of the construction debris and 100% of the manufacturing discarded materials and using Firestone Building Products (FSBP) pond liner to create a rainwater harvesting system that captures and uses roof runoff water. The Aiken ORR plant conducts neighborhood roadside cleanups, manages its site to restore the Longleaf Pine Savannah Habitat and provides onsite STEM education for school children through Bridgestone Environmental Education Program (BEEP).

In total, Bridgestone has eight LEED-certified locations including both South Carolina tire plants and another one of its manufacturing plants in Warren County, Tenn. The Warren County tire manufacturing plant began operations in 1990 and first earned the LEED certification in 2008.