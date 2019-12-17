Bridgestone Names Shuichi Ishibashi New Global CEO

Bridgestone Corporation‘s board of directors has approved a proposal to name Shuichi Ishibashi to the position of global CEO. He will be replacing Masaaki Tsuya.

Shuichi Ishibashi

The change is subject to approval at the board of directors meeting to be held after the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in March 2020.

Shuichi Ishibashi joined the company in 1977. Bridgestone says Ishibashi has experience in all of the company’s tire and diversified products business in the United States and Japan. After 2012, Bridgestone says Ishibashi developed a new business model globally for its solution business and original equipment business and has broadened his responsibilities, which include strategy planning, technology, quality management and corporate administration in the company.

Tsuya has served as CEO of Bridgestone Corp. since 2012 and also serves as chairman of its board of directors. Masahiro Higashi

In addition, Masahiro Higashi, former senior vice president and executive officer responsible for global mining, aircraft, agriculture as well as global business enhancement and other areas of business, has been named to vice chair and representative executive officer. In this new role, Higashi will be responsible for global mining, aircraft and agricultural solutions, global business enhancement, finance, HR and other duties.