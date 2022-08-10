Bridgestone, Microsoft Work Together for Tire Analytics Integration

Bridgestone has announced a collaboration with Microsoft to use Microsoft Azure to accelerate development and go-to-market strategies in support of Bridgestone’s digital transformation and sustainable solutions portfolio.

The company says advanced and predictive maintenance analytics deliver more significant productivity and efficiency for customers. Using Azure will enable Bridgestone to show value for customers, primarily global fleet and OEM customers, by integrating tire analytics to better understand tire wear and casing health to maximize tire retreading and inform when tire maintenance may be needed. Both companies will continue to use the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform to capture and analyze tire data in real-time as part of a fully integrated vehicle ecosystem.

Bridgestone says it will also build new cloud capabilities using Azure that further streamline and modernize the company’s core tire business and IT operations.