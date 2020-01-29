Bridgestone Makes Executive Management Changes

Click Here to Read More

Higgins joined BSAM as president of the consumer integrated tire division, U.S. and Canada, in 2014. He was named vice president and officer of Bridgestone Corporation in 2017 and served as chairman of the board for Bridgestone Europe, Middle East and Africa from 2018 to 2019. He was named vice president and senior officer of Bridgestone Corporation and group president, Americas Tire for BSAM in August 2019. Prior to joining Bridgestone, Higgins served in senior leadership roles across a number of consumer brands, including divisions of Pfizer and Merck. Higgins earned his bachelor’s degree from Lehigh University and his MBA from Harvard University.

Asbun joined the company in 2012 as president of Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations Latin America and was named COO of BSCAP in July 2018. He was named CEO of BSCAP in March 2019 while concurrently serving as COO of BSCAP. Prior to joining Bridgestone, Asbun worked for the Kellogg Company, where he served in a variety of leadership positions for more than 12 years. Prior to his tenure at Kellogg, Asbun spent 10 years in consulting. He earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical-electrical engineering with a concentration in industrial engineering from the Universidad Panamericana in Mexico and his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is tri-lingual in Spanish, English and Portuguese.

Yoshikazu Shida joined Bridgestone in 1989. Over the course of his more than 30-year Bridgestone career, he has held various leadership roles of increasing responsibility and scope, including a previous term as member of the board, CEO and COO of BSCAP in 2018. He has worked and lived throughout the U.S., Brazil, Australia, Taiwan and Indonesia and has been a vice president and officer of Bridgestone Corporation since 2018.