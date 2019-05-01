Bridgestone Launches New Turanza QuietTrack Tire

Bridgestone Americas has released of the Bridgestone Turanza QuietTrack tire, the newest addition to the company’s Turanza touring tire portfolio.

The Bridgestone Turanza QuietTrack tire offers a 20% improvement in wet traction and 44% improvement in snow traction over the previous generation Turanza Serenity Plus tire and will replace the Turanza Serenity Plus offering, the company says. The Turanza QuietTrack tire is engineered with four technology packages:



QuietTrack Technology – The Turanza tire features QuietTrack, a new noise-dampening technology exclusive to Bridgestone that is tuned to prevent high-frequency noise, Bridgestone says.

ComfortCruise Technology – ComfortCruise technology leverages a rounded contact patch and tire casing shape to reduce road vibration, according to Bridgestone.



HydroTrack Technology – HydroTrack technology helps to enhance water evacuation and reduce the risk of hydroplaning, Bridgestone says.



EdgePerformance Technology – A proprietary, tread design helps the Turanza QuietTrack tire maintain its full 80,000-mile life span, the company says.