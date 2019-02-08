Bridgestone Launches New Drive Position Retread for Severe Service Applications

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. had added a new Bandag retread to its portfolio.

The Bandag BLSS retread is designed for fleets that travel in both on and off-road environments. Engineered for the drive position with a specialized tread compound to resist cutting and chipping, the Bandag BLSS retread helps make mobility more efficient by delivering a long-lasting tread life with a powerful grip in severe service applications, Bridgestone says.

“We recognize severe service fleets face the toughest driving conditions when alternating between on and off-road environments and need a longer-lasting tire engineered to meet their unique performance requirements,” said LaTres Jarrett, director of marketing, Bandag, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. “We designed the Bandag BLSS retread to deliver powerful grip and high traction, along with reliable performance, no matter the application to help ensure fleets are getting the most out of their valuable tire assets.”

Key features of the Bandag BLSS retread are:

A deep tread of 32/32-in. to provide more volume for longer wear;

A stone rejection technology for added durability; and

A specialized compound to decrease chipping and cutting in tough conditions.

To learn more about the Bandag BLSS retread, click here.