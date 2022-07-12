Bridgestone Releases 3.0 Journey 2022 Corporate Value Report

Bridgestone Corporation has released its latest integrated report, Bridgestone 3.0 Journey 2022 Integrated Report . This report provides a comprehensive understanding of its approach and initiatives aimed at enhancing corporate value over the medium- to long-term, the company says.

The Bridgestone Group says it has embarked on its new Bridgestone 3.0 Journey following its “third foundation.” Placing sustainability at the core of management and business, the group strives to realize its vision, the company says. The report describes the progress and plans toward enhancing corporate value over the medium- to long-term by accelerating transformation toward a sustainable solutions company based on the “Bridgestone E8 Commitment,” a corporate commitment aimed at realizing this vision.

The report also comprehensively compiles the financial and non-financial information that had previously been presented in the company’s annual reports and sustainability reports in order to provide a more unified look at Bridgestone’s unique value creation process, which merges business strategies with sustainability initiatives. The Bridgestone Group says it hopes this report will serve as an invitation to various stakeholders to co-create new value while providing with a better understanding of the group’s unique activities and plans which business strategy and sustainability initiatives are fully integrated.