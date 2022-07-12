Bridgestone Releases 3.0 Journey 2022 Corporate Value Report

Bridgestone Corporation has released its latest integrated report, Bridgestone 3.0 Journey 2022 Integrated Report. This report provides a comprehensive understanding of its approach and initiatives aimed at enhancing corporate value over the medium- to long-term, the company says.
The Bridgestone Group says it has embarked on its new Bridgestone 3.0 Journey following its “third foundation.” Placing sustainability at the core of management and business, the group strives to realize its vision, the company says. The report describes the progress and plans toward enhancing corporate value over the medium- to long-term by accelerating transformation toward a sustainable solutions company based on the “Bridgestone E8 Commitment,” a corporate commitment aimed at realizing this vision.
The report also comprehensively compiles the financial and non-financial information that had previously been presented in the company’s annual reports and sustainability reports in order to provide a more unified look at Bridgestone’s unique value creation process, which merges business strategies with sustainability initiatives. The Bridgestone Group says it hopes this report will serve as an invitation to various stakeholders to co-create new value while providing with a better understanding of the group’s unique activities and plans which business strategy and sustainability initiatives are fully integrated.
Topics, key points, and activity progress reported in the report include:
Management’s Commitment Toward Vision
- Management’s commitment toward realizing a sustainable society with the “Bridgestone E8 Commitment” as the axis, detailed through “Global CEO Commitment,” “Global Leaders Roundtable,” and “Message from the Global CFO”
Realization of Mid–Long Term Business Strategy with Sustainability at its Core
- Overview and Information on the progress of the mid–long term business strategy, which places sustainability at its core of management and business, and of mid term business plan (2021–2023), a concrete action plan for implementing this strategy, on core businesses, growth businesses, and exploratory businesses
- Overview and information on the progress of initiatives for accelerating the implementation of the sustainability business framework, which links business models with efforts toward circular economy and carbon neutrality throughout the value chain
- Information on initiatives related to intangible assets (human capital, innovation, intellectual capital, designs, etc.), an area of rising interest among stakeholders
Initiatives for Building Trust to Propagate Value Co-Creation
- Information on global initiatives for achieving harmony with nature and communities, and motorsports activities for building the trust of society, partners and customers that is indispensable to value co-creation to realize the “Bridgestone E8 Commitment”
Management Fundamentals for Value Creation
- Information on the following compliance, risk management, and other management fundamentals
- Climate change and environmental risk management initiatives and enhancement of information disclosure based on the recommendations of the task force on climate-related financial disclosures
- Revision of the Global Human Rights Policy in 2022, disclosure of human rights and labor practice targets, and progress of human rights due diligence initiatives including identification of human rights issues requiring priority attention at global bases through third-party human rights risk assessment conducted in 2021
- Revision of the Global Sustainable Procurement Policy in 2021 to include provisions regarding working together with business partners to ramp up eco-friendly procurement activities and promote respect for human rights, disclosure of information on key performance indicators and targets reflecting this revision, management of risks related to conflict minerals, and implementation of grievance mechanisms