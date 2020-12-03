Bridgestone Issues Voluntary Safety Recall

Click Here to Read More

Tires included in this recall include:

Firestone Destination LE3 tires in size 255/60R19, manufactured between June 14 and July 18, 2020 with DOT date codes 2420 – 2820 and press identification number E07L;

Bridgestone Ecopia H/L 422 Plus tires in size P255/60R19, manufactured between July 12 and August 8, 2020 with DOT date codes 2820 – 3120 and press identification number E07L.

Tires included in this recall were sold in the replacement market in the United States and Canada. Firestone Destination LE3 and Bridgestone Ecopia H/L 422 Plus tires in sizes 255/60R19 and P255/60R19 manufactured outside of the affected production range and/or on an alternate press meet regulatory requirements and are not part of the recall.

Tires included in this recall may not comply with U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) and/or Canadian Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (CMVSS) performance requirements. Affected tires may have been manufactured with a small pinhole in the upper sidewall of the tire. In rare instances, the pinhole may penetrate the tire’s inner liner and the tire may slowly leak air. If a slow air loss is undetected or ignored, the continued loss of air may increase the risk of a vehicle crash or personal injury. There are no known accidents or injuries involving tires subject to this recall.