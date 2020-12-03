Bridgestone Issues Voluntary Safety Recall

Bridgestone Americas and Bridgestone Canada (Bridgestone) are collectively issuing a voluntary safety recall of approximately 1,923 Firestone Destination LE3 and Bridgestone Ecopia H/L 422 Plus passenger and light truck tires.
Tires included in this recall include:
- Firestone Destination LE3 tires in size 255/60R19, manufactured between June 14 and July 18, 2020 with DOT date codes 2420 – 2820 and press identification number E07L;
- Bridgestone Ecopia H/L 422 Plus tires in size P255/60R19, manufactured between July 12 and August 8, 2020 with DOT date codes 2820 – 3120 and press identification number E07L.
Tires included in this recall were sold in the replacement market in the United States and Canada. Firestone Destination LE3 and Bridgestone Ecopia H/L 422 Plus tires in sizes 255/60R19 and P255/60R19 manufactured outside of the affected production range and/or on an alternate press meet regulatory requirements and are not part of the recall.
Tires included in this recall may not comply with U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) and/or Canadian Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (CMVSS) performance requirements. Affected tires may have been manufactured with a small pinhole in the upper sidewall of the tire. In rare instances, the pinhole may penetrate the tire’s inner liner and the tire may slowly leak air. If a slow air loss is undetected or ignored, the continued loss of air may increase the risk of a vehicle crash or personal injury. There are no known accidents or injuries involving tires subject to this recall.
Bridgestone is notifying regulatory agencies in the U.S. and Canada in accordance with applicable laws. Bridgestone also is notifying known authorized Bridgestone and Firestone retailers, dealers, distributors, company-owned stores and end-user consumers who may have purchased tires included in this safety recall.
All affected tires will be replaced with a comparable Firestone Destination LE3 or Bridgestone Ecopia H/L 422 Plus tire manufactured outside the production range, or with a suitable replacement tire, Bridgestone says, and tires will be replaced at no charge to customers.