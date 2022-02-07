Bridgestone Issues Voluntary Recall of Certain Firestone Transforce Tires

Click Here to Read More

Tires included in this recall were supplied to Stellantis as original equipment for installation on 2021-2022 RAM 2500 and RAM 3500 vehicles and were sold through retailers in the replacement market in the U.S. and Canada.

Bridgestone says that affected tires were not manufactured according to specification, and this could pose a safety risk.

Specifically, tires included in this recall may have been manufactured with an incorrect inner liner rubber compound. Increased permeability and/or cracking could allow air and moisture to migrate through the inner liner, into the tire’s carcass and eventually to the belt edges, which could lead to belt edge separations later in the tires’ service life, Bridgestone says.