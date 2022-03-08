Connect with us
News

Bridgestone Invests in Nashville-Based Company, Yoshi

Christian Hinton

on

Bridgestone announced a minority investment in Yoshi. Yoshi is a last-mile delivery platform focused on car care services for consumer, fleet and corporate customers.

Bridgestone says the partnership paves the way for it and Nashville-based Yoshi to explore joint service offerings, including pairing their company-owned retail service network and Firestone Direct mobile tire and services solution with Yoshi’s fleet of mobile service vehicles. Offerings currently available through Yoshi include on-site automotive refueling, car wash and detailing, oil changes, vehicle inspection and more.

Bridgestone says it will launch its integration plans later this year with Yoshi, allowing their retail stores and Firestone Direct to refer business between Bridgestone and Yoshi customers.

Bridgestone Invests in Nashville-Based Company, Yoshi

