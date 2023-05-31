 Bridgestone Adds Sustainable Materials to Indy 500 Tires

Bridgestone incorporated products made from recycled plastic shopping bags and other packaging into its Indy 500 tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Firestone-INDY500

Bridgestone Americas, in partnership with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Penske and Shell, aimed to make the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 28 the most sustainable Indianapolis 500 in the history of the NTT Indycar Series. As the series’ exclusive tire supplier, Bridgestone said it incorporated ISCC Plus certified recycled butadiene, a monomer produced from hard-to-recycle used plastic shopping bags, film, stretch wrap and other flexible polymer packaging.

Bridgestone will manufacture all race tires for the 2023 season at the ISCC Plus-certified Advanced Tire Production Center (ATPC) in Akron. Additionally, Bridgestone partnered with Penske and Indianapolis Motor Speedway to transport all race tires to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) with electric 2023 Freightliner eCascadia from Penske Truck Leasing’s fleet of electric vehicles during the month of May.

“We are driving to increase sustainability in every area of our business, and we’re thrilled to showcase our commitment to sustainability in ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’,” said Paolo Ferrari, president and CEO of Bridgestone Americas and joint global chief operating officer for Bridgestone Corp.. “We are further committed to a thriving and more sustainable future in motorsports.”

