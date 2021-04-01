Bridgestone Increasing Firestone Truck, Bus Tire Prices

Bridgestone will increase prices by 8% on Firestone brand truck and bus radial tires sold in the U.S. and Canada.

The new pricing will take effect on May 1. All Firestone truck and bus tires shipped on or after this date will reflect this increase.

The company says the increase comes in response to continued escalating raw material costs.

This announcement corresponds with a statement released last month of a price increase up to 8% on Bridgestone brand truck and bus radial tires and Bandag retreads.