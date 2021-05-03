Bridgestone to Increase Some Firestone Tire Prices

Bridgestone will increase prices up to 8% on its U.S. and Canada Bridgestone and Firestone OTR tires and Firestone Ag Tires and Tubes portfolios. It will also increase prices an average of 14% on the Firestone Tracks portfolio. The new pricing will take effect June 1.

This price adjustment is a necessary step as Bridgestone continues to manage market dynamics, including escalated logistics, business and raw material costs, the company says.

Price adjustments will be implemented at the specific pattern and article level for each business. Specific details will be communicated by Bridgestone account managers directly to national account customers, original equipment manufacturers and dealers no later than May 18, Bridgestone says.