Bridgestone to Increase Consumer Replacement Tire Cost

Bridgestone will increase prices up to 8% for select Bridgestone Americas and Firestone passenger and light truck replacement tires sold in the U.S. and Canada, the company says.

This is in response to increased business costs and other market dynamics, Bridgestone says. The new pricing will take effect May 1, with adjustments at the article and pattern level.

Members of the Bridgestone Consumer Replacement Tire Sales team are contacting customers to provide more detailed information about the changes, the company says.