Bridgestone Illinois Plant Celebrates 55 Years

Currently, three employees are sons of employees who worked at the Bloomington Plant in 1965.
Tire Review Staff

on

Bridgestone Americas, Inc.‘s OTR plant in Bloomington, Illinois, is celebrating 55 years of operations this year.

The Bloomington Tire Plant began manufacturing tires in 1965 and today employs 450 people, many of whom are the second generation of their families to work in the plant, Bridgestone says. Currently, three employees are sons of employees who worked at the Bloomington Plant in 1965.

Today, the Bloomington Tire Plant produces off-the-road tires for the construction and mining industry worldwide. In 2018, the company announced a $12 million investment to expand production of popular tire sizes at the plant.

“The Bloomington Tire Plant holds a very unique and proud connection to the Bloomington community and place within the Bridgestone manufacturing footprint,” said Jeremy Gray, Bloomington plant manager, Bridgestone Americas. “This is a milestone that we are proud to reach thanks to the dedication of so many who have invested in our plant – first and foremost, our employees and retirees, as well as the ongoing support of our customers and the local community and state of Illinois.”

Over the years, the Bloomington Tire Plant has been recognized for numerous awards for its dedication to superior quality, performance and safety, Bridgestone says. In 2019, the Bloomington Tire Plant was recertified as a star participant as part of the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Voluntary Protection Program and achieved the gold level in the Caterpillar Supplier Quality Excellence Process Certification. The plant also has received numerous awards, including the Illinois American Legion Employer of the Year for hiring veterans and a U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association’s 2017 Improvement Award for achievements in worker safety and health.

Year over year, the Bloomington Tire Plant team partners and volunteers for projects with local organizations including the Children’s Home & Aid and McLean County Chamber of Commerce.

