Bridgestone Honors 150th Birthday of Harvey S. Firestone

Bridgestone Americas honored the 150th anniversary of the birth of Harvey S. Firestone on Dec. 20.

Firestone’s birthday coincides with the 30th anniversary of when Bridgestone merged with Firestone, a union that cemented Bridgestone’s position as the world’s largest tire and rubber company, Bridgestone said.

Best known as the founder of Firestone Tire and Rubber Company, Firestone was a fourth-generation farmer who advanced to the forefront of early 20th-century industrialism, with notable contributions across mobility, motorsports, retail service, agriculture and infrastructure.

Firestone is considered one of the key American thought leaders of his time and counted many others including Henry Ford, Thomas Edison and John Burroughs as close friends. From early life on his family’s farm in Columbiana, Ohio, to becoming the founder of one of the largest tire brands in the world, Firestone remained rooted in delivering innovative products, providing exceptional customer service and maintaining a positive working environment for his employees, according to Bridgestone.

