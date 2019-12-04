Bridgestone Plans to Create New Global Center of Research, Development & Wellness

Bridgestone Corporation announced plans to create Bridgestone Innovation Park, a global center of research, development and wellness.

The multi-year project involves a major reconstruction to the company’s existing operations in Kodaira, Japan, and will include four new facilities set to open over the next four years.

The next generation of the company’s Kodaira footprint will include four primary facilities. The first facility is scheduled to open in June 2020, with the anticipated full schedule as follows:

Bridgestone Innovation Gallery (Formerly Bridgestone Today): Museum dedicated to Bridgestone history and innovation initiatives; designed to engage customers, partners and the local community through the Bridgestone story. (Scheduled to open in June 2020)

(Formerly Bridgestone Today): Museum dedicated to Bridgestone history and innovation initiatives; designed to engage customers, partners and the local community through the Bridgestone story. (Scheduled to open in June 2020) B-Innovation : Innovation and collaboration lab empowering joint creation with various internal and external stakeholders. (Scheduled to open in November 2021)

: Innovation and collaboration lab empowering joint creation with various internal and external stakeholders. (Scheduled to open in November 2021) B-Mobility : Demonstration and testing facility to promote agile product development; will include several courses and data analysis capabilities. (Scheduled to open in November 2021)

: Demonstration and testing facility to promote agile product development; will include several courses and data analysis capabilities. (Scheduled to open in November 2021) Bridgestone AHL Arena: Barrier-free activity center providing access to sports for people of all ages and abilities; designed to promote a more diverse and inclusive society in alignment with the company’s Active Healthy Lifestyle (AHL) values and its Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partnerships. (Scheduled to open in March 2022)

As a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner, Bridgestone also will showcase many of its advanced mobility solutions and services in support of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo in 2020.