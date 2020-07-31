Connect with us
Cielo-Seidel-Bridgestone

People

Bridgestone Gets New President, Consumer Replacement Tires

Mirella Cielo will be responsible for pursuing new business opportunities and increasing brand equity with consumers.
David Sickels

Bridgestone Americas is introducing Mirella Cielo as president of consumer replacement tire sales and marketing, U.S. and Canada, effective Sept. 1.

She replaces Erik Seidel, who has been named to a new role overseeing corporate development and M&A for Bridgestone Americas, effective immediately.

As president of consumer replacement tire sales and marketing, Cielo will be responsible for setting the sales and marketing strategy for the consumer replacement tire business in the U.S. and Canada with a focus on pursuing new business opportunities, enhancing revenue and increasing brand equity with consumers. She also will be responsible for cultivating customer relationships that accelerate sales growth for the company’s core tire business.

Cielo joins Bridgestone Americas from Bridgestone Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMIA), where she most recently served as vice president of the consumer replacement business. While in Europe, Bridgestone says she has been instrumental in delivering the consumer replacement strategy through a relentless focus on continuous and sustainable growth. Cielo has laid the foundation for future success by delivering enhanced pricing and channel management, improved demand planning and several successful product launches, in addition to employing a customer-centric focus, the company adds. Prior to joining Bridgestone EMIA in 2017, she spent over a decade with Pirelli Tire in various marketing and management roles of increasing responsibility across North America and in Europe.

As senior vice president of corporate development, Seidel will lead a newly-formed corporate development team to enhance and strengthen the company’s M&A capability and capacity. He will partner with leaders across the organization to accelerate the delivery of the company’s tire and mobility solutions strategies through acquisitions, strategic partnerships and joint venture opportunities. Seidel also will establish and oversee the Bridgestone Americas Investment Committee and lead the sourcing, modeling, negotiating and closing of M&A deals in partnership with the business.

