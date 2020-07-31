Bridgestone Gets New President, Consumer Replacement Tires

Click Here to Read More

She replaces Erik Seidel, who has been named to a new role overseeing corporate development and M&A for Bridgestone Americas, effective immediately.

As president of consumer replacement tire sales and marketing, Cielo will be responsible for setting the sales and marketing strategy for the consumer replacement tire business in the U.S. and Canada with a focus on pursuing new business opportunities, enhancing revenue and increasing brand equity with consumers. She also will be responsible for cultivating customer relationships that accelerate sales growth for the company’s core tire business.

Cielo joins Bridgestone Americas from Bridgestone Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMIA), where she most recently served as vice president of the consumer replacement business. While in Europe, Bridgestone says she has been instrumental in delivering the consumer replacement strategy through a relentless focus on continuous and sustainable growth. Cielo has laid the foundation for future success by delivering enhanced pricing and channel management, improved demand planning and several successful product launches, in addition to employing a customer-centric focus, the company adds. Prior to joining Bridgestone EMIA in 2017, she spent over a decade with Pirelli Tire in various marketing and management roles of increasing responsibility across North America and in Europe.