Bridgestone Introduces FT492 Firestone Trailer Tire

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (Bridgestone) has launched the new Firestone FT492 trailer tire, a fuel-efficient, SmartWay-verified tire.

Available in five sizes, the Firestone FT492 tire is California Air Resources Board (CARB) compliant and features a fuel-efficient tread design to promote low rolling resistance, Bridgestone says. The trailer tire is also engineered with tough sidewall protection and a wide tread footprint.

The Firestone FT492 tire is engineered for single- and tandem-axel trailer applications. The tire is designed to be paired with a Bandag retread to optimize the tire’s full performance potential by extending casing life and lowering the total cost of tire ownership.

Bridgestone says other features of the Firestone FT492 tire include:

Thick sidewall ribs;

Patented NanoPro-Tech polymer technology;

A tread pattern designed to provide secure traction in wet conditions and promote uniform pressure across the tire; and

An optimized belt package for casing durability and reduced tire weight.

The new Firestone FT492 tire for long- and regional-haul service is now available in the U.S. and Canada in the 295/75R22.5 size. Sizes 11R22.5, 11R22.4, 285/75R24.5 and 255/70R22.5 will available in November.