Bridgestone’s Paolo Ferrari Elected USTMA Board Chair

Bridgestone’s Paolo Ferrari succeeds Stephen R. McClellan, president of Goodyear’s Americas business, who served as USTMA’s board chair since 2018.

Madeleine Winer

The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) announced the election of Paolo Ferrari as chairman of the board of directors, for a two-year term starting Oct. 7. Ferrari is president and CEO of Bridgestone Americas.

Ferrari succeeds Stephen R. McClellan, president of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Americas business unit, who served as USTMA’s board chair since 2018. Ferrari was elected during a formal vote at the association’s first board meeting of its 2022 fiscal year on Oct. 6.

“Paolo’s election as board chair reflects his commitment to ensuring thought leadership, innovation and the sustainable growth of the U.S. tire manufacturing industry,” said Anne Forristall Luke, USTMA president and CEO. “Paolo’s global perspective and experience at the helm of one of the world’s largest tire companies will help us capitalize on unprecedented opportunities to transform the industry while navigating the challenges of a post-COVID economic recovery and addressing environmental impacts of our products.”

Luke continued, “I’m also deeply grateful to Stephen R. McClellan, president of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Americas business unit, for his extended service as our board chair. His leadership advanced USTMA’s laser focus on the tire manufacturing industry as new U.S. manufacturers joined its ranks. He also helped shepherd our industry through a changing administration and Congress and a global pandemic, while advancing important industry and business priorities that enable our return to pre-pandemic manufacturing levels supporting jobs and communities across the country.”

Ferrari became president and CEO of Bridgestone Americas in 2020, and prior to that, he served as CEO and president of Bridgestone Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMIA). Before joining Bridgestone, Ferrari was the CEO of Pirelli Tire North America and Latam.

“It is an honor to take on this leadership role at a pivotal time for the tire industry,” Ferrari said. “Mobility is evolving and our industry is undergoing a digital transformation, making USTMA’s role more critical than ever. I am excited to work alongside my peers and leaders in the industry to advance sustainable transportation and double down on environmental stewardship efforts.”

In this article:
