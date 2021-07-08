Bridgestone Announces Expansion of Renewable Electricity Use

Bridgestone Corporation announced that it has switched all electricity sourced from external sources to renewable energy including hydro, geothermal, solar and wind energy to power four domestic tire plants in Japan – in Hikone, Tosu, Shimonoseki and Kitakyushu.

The first plant to adopt renewable energy to power manufacturing operations was the Hikone plant on June 1, the company said. The other three plants made the change on July 1.

Bridgestone said this change of energy source is expected to reduce approximately 11 points in annual CO2 emissions produced by Bridgestone domestic tire plants, and the total reductions of CO2 emission including initiatives done by 2020 will be approximately 30% when compared to 2011. The ratio of renewable electricity at domestic tire plants will be increased to approximately 42%. Bridgestone says it will continue to reduce CO2 emissions by expanding renewable energy use, improving tire production energy efficiency and installing new solar power generation systems in all the domestic tire factories through 2030.