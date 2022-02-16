Connect with us

Bridgestone To Expand Tire Production in Japan

Christian Hinton

Bridgestone announced that it will expand the production capacity of premium tires for passenger cars in certain Japan-based production plants. An investment worth more than eight billion JPY (almost $70 million), the production capacity expansion is projected to result in an increase of approximately 6,200 tires per day by 2025 (more than 10% of their current capacity), according to Bridgestone.

This announcement comes on the heels of the company’s Mid-Term Business Plan, in which Bridgestone says its focus is on reinforcing its “premium production.”

