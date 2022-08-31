Connect with us
Bridgestone-Ag-Tire-Plant-Des-Moines

Bridgestone to Expand Tennessee TBR Tire Plant

Christian Hinton

Bridgestone announced an expansion of its Warren County, Tennessee truck and bus radial (TBR) tire plant located in Morrison. According to the tire manufacturer, the $550 million investment will add 380 new jobs and expand the plant’s existing footprint by 850,000 square feet to support increased capacity and to accelerate the use of advanced technologies.

The expansion of the 32-year-old facility is expected to begin before the end of this year, with construction expected to be substantially completed by May 2024. Bridgestone says employment will grow from 1,100 to more than 1,400 teammates and the plant’s footprint will grow from 1.97 million to more than 2.8 million square feet.

The expansion supports Bridgestone’s E8 commitment, which it says consists of eight Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter “E” (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease, and Empowerment) that Bridgestone has committed to creating together with employees, society, partners and customers to realize a sustainable society.

Bridgestone says the Warren County tire plant and its teammates embody the Bridgestone E8 Commitment with initiatives focused on education and environmental conservation and preservation.

The Warren County tire plant has earned numerous awards for its workplace safety programs, including being recognized as a Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) Star site by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

