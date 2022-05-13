Bridgestone Launches First Tire for EV Buses

Bridgestone introduced the launch of the all-new Bridgestone R192E all-position radial tire, specially designed to be utilized for electric buses. Bridgestone says the R192E tire offers ultra-low rolling resistance and high load capacity, increasing daily ranges and maximizing vehicle operation on a single charge while remaining compatible with all bus types.

Click Here to Read More

On top of that, Bridgestone says that when the Bridgestone R192E is paired with Bandag retreads, it can contribute to the improvement of a fleet’s performance while maximizing its positive environmental impact. Retreading has been proven to help increase fuel efficiency, extend the life of a casing, and optimize tire performance.